The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam confronts Victor, Sharon gets a cancer update, and Kyle seeks closure

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a family showdown, tough choices, and health updates are the focus.

Decisions are made, chances are taken, and ultimatums are issued as several residents make significant changes in their lives. The actions taken are going to blow up a family, rally loved ones, and cement bonds forever. Life in Genoa City is never dull — that is for sure!

Blackmail and ultimatums

There is trouble brewing on the horizon for the Newman family, and not just because Adam (Mark Grossman) is waging war on Victor (Eric Braeden). Adam wastes no time letting Victor know what Alyssa (María DiDomenico) found connecting the business mogul to AJ’s death.

Adam believes Victor killed AJ out of love, but that is not going to stop him from using any information he can find against his father. However, uncovering Victor and Hope’s (Signy Coleman) secret is not going to have the desired results Adam was dreaming about. Blackmailing his father is going to have devastating consequences for Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

When he is not dealing with his son, Victor turns his attention to Billy (Jason Thompson). The mustache issues an ultimatum that Billy is not going to take too kindly. Oh yes, Victor is one busy man dealing with those trying to hurt his family.

Decisions are made and chances are taken

Summer (Hunter King) puts the brakes on her relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) since he is still technically married to Lola (Sasha Calle). The decision will force Kyle to finally seek closure with Lola. It is not easy, but Lola and Kyle finally talk divorce.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) is waiting for the day Lola is a single woman. He is not dropping his vendetta against Kyle though and works to find dirt on his cousin to help Lola in the divorce. Will Lola turn to Theo now that her marriage is over, or is she playing him for a fool?

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is ready to take a chance on romance. She sets her sights on Nate (Sean Dominic), but her chemistry with Billy (Jason Thompson) can’t be ignored. It is a lot harder for Amanda to push aside her feelings for Billy than she imagined.

Victoria and Sharon get health updates

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) faces another recovery setback after landing in the hospital again. There is something seriously wrong with Victoria mentally and physically. Will she finally let her family help, or will Victoria insist on dealing with her struggles alone?

Sharon (Sharon Case) has her first cancer scan. She insists on going alone, despite Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) pleading to be by Sharon’s side. The news is not going to be exactly what Sharon hoped for, testing her independence and strength.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit daytime drama! Fans will not want to miss a moment of the juicy entertainment, so be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.