The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Diane’s final showdown, Kyle calls out Leanna, and a reunion

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the final stages of a master plan come together as long-time friends enjoy a long-awaited reunion.

There’s plenty to celebrate on the hit CBS soap opera as Genoa City is in the midst of the bicentennial gala.

Y&R fan favorites are back for the event, which coincides with the show’s 50th anniversary.

That means plenty of happy faces coming together and catching up while reminiscing about old good ole days.

However, not everyone’s in a festive mood, as the Masquerade Ball will also serve as a place where Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seeks revenge on Diane (Susan Walters) with a little help from Jeremy (James Hyde).

The latest promo video for the daytime drama gives a hint at the revenge plan and happy reunions coming up on the show.

Good times at the Masquerade Ball

Danny (Michael Damian) arrives at the gala with a big surprise, his sister Gina (Patty Weaver). They get a warm welcome from Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

It’s hugs and smiles all around as these old friends relish in being together again. Although Danny was just back in Genoa City over the holidays, it’s been quite a while since Gina’s been in town.

Not everyone’s getting a warm reception at the Masquerade Ball. Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a confrontation with Leanna (Barbara Crampton).

Although he doesn’t know who Leanna is, Kyle does know that she’s always “looking for trouble.” Leanna coyly agrees, flashing her up to know good grin on her face before putting on her mask and walking away Leanna style.

Phyllis and Diane agree on something

The footage ends with a confrontation between Diane and Phyllis in a hotel room. This week ended with Jeremy ordering Phyllis to lure Diane up to his room, and it appears Phyllis followed his order.

Diane clearly thinks she’s in charge as she stands firm against her nemesis. She declares they are done, and “it’s over.” For the first time ever, Phyllis gives Diane props for being correct because “it’s so over.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis goes rogue, but ultimately the plan goes off without a hitch, and it ends with Phyllis faking her own death.

Yes, Phyllis is pulling a Diane to get even with her arch-enemy, and that’s just the beginning.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of this crazy scheme is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.