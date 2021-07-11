The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki angers Victor and Chelsea freaks out Sharon

Chelsea enjoys watching her foe Sharon squirm in her presence. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news quickly spreads throughout Genoa City, causing anger, outrage, and unexpected showdowns.

Two old foes come face to face, while a husband lays into his wife for her deception, and one resident is deceived by his ex. Oh yes, there is no shortage of drama coming up on Y&R, especially now that July sweeps are in full swing.

Chelsea sneaks up on Sharon

The last thing Sharon (Sharon Case) expected to see when cleaning up Crimson Lights is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) standing there. Yes, Chelsea continues her day out of Fairview with a little drop-by to see her old nemesis, Sharon.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Chelsea looks pretty pleased in the preview video that she has freaked out Sharon. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam (Mark Grossman) helps make Chelsea’s dream come true.

Perhaps Chelsea is at Crimson Light’s to inform Sharon she’s a free woman and leaving town. Viewers know Melissa is preparing to take maternity leave, so Chelsea will be off canvas for a while.

It’s a safe bet Chelsea will leave a path of destruction before she says goodbye.

Ashland taunts Billy

After weeks of spending time together working on their personal and business relationship, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) are ready to shake things up in Genoa City.

Ashland takes pleasure in taunting Billy (Jason Thompson) with the news he and Victoria are making a huge announcement. Despite Billy’s plea for Ashland to join forces with him, Ashland is sticking with Victoria.

The news, of course, is the merger between Locke Communications Group and Newman Enterprises. Oh, and that Victoria and Ashland are now a couple. It will be a double blow for Billy boy, but fans know even when he’s down, Billy’s never out.

Nikki in the hot seat

Victoria and Ashland’s news brings out Victor’s (Eric Braeden) wrath, especially when he realizes Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) didn’t warn him about Victoria’s plans. Nikki is, after all, COO of Newman Enterprises; she had some idea of what was doing down.

The mustache grills his wife while Adam sits there listening to Victor lay into Nikki. It will definitely be one of those great confrontations between Nikki and Victor that have kept fans loving them a supercouple over the decades. Nikki won’t just sit there and take her husband laying into her.

So much juicy entertainment going down on the CBS soap opera, and that doesn’t even include a missing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) or speculation that Michael Mealor (Kyle) is exiting the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.