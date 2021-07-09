The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy and Phyllis team up, Kyle shocker, and Sally’s busted

Sally’s past scheming comes back to bite her. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama reveal it’s all about double-crossing, unlikely allies, and shocking announcements in Genoa City.

July sweeps are in full swing, and the hit soap opera plans to keep viewers on the edge of their seats all month long. A new mystery, a good-bye, and family drama are the name of the game all month long on Y&R.

The writers are setting the stage for Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea) maternity leave. Next week fans will learn how Chelsea will exit the canvas for the next couple of months.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Before Chelsea leaves town, there are a couple of loose ends that need to be tied up. First, Victor (Eric Braeden) ensures that Chelsea doesn’t go back on their agreement.

Then, Adam (Mark Grossman) helps make Chelsea’s dreams come true. Since he already let her see Connor (Judah Mackey), all bets are on Adam securing Chelsea’s release from Fairview.

Phyllis and Billy join forces

Former flames Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) agree to work together for a common goal. The question is, what goal, and who’s the target?

Billy is focused on taking down Ashland (Richard Burgi), and Phyllis doesn’t trust Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) because of Summer (Hunter King). Perhaps Phyllis and Billy join forces to expose the Lockes. Phyllis does play nice with Tara next week, which is a good sign something is up.

When Billy isn’t conspiring with Phyllis, he attempts to make amends with Jack (Peter Bergman) for the expose that outed Harrison’s (Kellen Enriquez) paternity.

Lies, betrayal, and unexpected revelations

Family time in the park takes an unexpected turn for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Tara, leaving both shocked. Hopefully, the turn isn’t Kyle jumping into a romance with a baby mama.

Sally (Courtney Hope) faces a betrayal that puts her in the hot seat. Considering she’s been scheming for months against Summer and to get Jack back, the person who burns her could be anyone.

Genoa City is rocked by Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s announcement Locke Communications Group is merging with Newman Enterprises. Their personal relationship doesn’t sit well with others either.

Despite Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) feelings about Victoria’s involvement with Ashland, mama Newman supports her daughter in her time of need.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) turns to Victor for help in clearing Naya’s (Ptosha Storey) name and taking down Sutton (Jack Landron). While Amanda works to save their mother, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) intrudes on Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) date.

All of this plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) take their stress out on each other. Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), sticks around to be there for Abby as she desperately tries to find Mariah.

It’s a rollercoaster of a week on the hit soap opera! Don’t miss a second of the drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.