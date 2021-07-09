Kyle on The Young and the Restless: Is Michael Mealor leaving Y&R?

Y&R fans are nervous Kyle will follow his heart and leave town with Summer. Pic credit: CBS

Kyle on The Young and the Restless has fans buzzing that his portrayer Michael Mealor is leaving Y&R.

The speculation comes hot on the heels of Summer (Hunter King) heading off to Italy after breaking Kyle’s heart. Viewers know Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) blackmailed Summer into leaving town, but Kyle has no clue what went down.

Skyle has been a fan-favorite couple for a long time, with many viewers feeling they were endgame. However, some behind-the-scenes drama may have squashed fans’ hopes for the foreseeable future.

Is Michael Mealor leaving Y&R?

It’s not the storyline that has the viewers freaking out that Michael Mealor is leaving The Young and the Restless. Soaps.com has spilled the beans that contract negotiations between the CBS daytime drama and Michael have reportedly broken down.

Michael joined the show in 2018 as a Kyle recast and immediately caught fans’ eye. Kyle soon became involved in a hot love triangle with Summer and Lola (Sasha Calle).

The triangle was put to rest when Summer and Kyle finally gave in to their feelings. They were all set happily ever after until Tara arrived in town with little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Neither Michael nor The Young and the Restless have commented on the rumors surrounding his contract negotiations. The timing is right for his contract to be up. Most soap opera stars sign a three-year contract.

News that Michael may be on his way out coincides with speculation Hunter’s contract negotiations were also stalled, prompting her to be written out of the show. Hunter does have a primetime show, the ABC comedy Prospect, in the works, so she very well could be done on Y&R.

Will Kyle on The Young and the Restless leave with Summer?

As rumors of Michael and Hunter’s possible exits looms, viewers can’t help but ask if Kyle will leave with Summer on The Young and the Restless.

Summer is already in Italy. There is a chance Kyle could find out what Tara did and leave to get his lady love. They could stay in Italy because of Summer’s job, which would explain both characters being off-canvas.

If Michael and Hunter are truly leaving the show because of negotiations, a couple of things might happen. They may exist for a short time, hoping negotiations will resume, or the roles will eventually be recast.

Is Michael Mealor leaving Y&R? He just might be exiting the role of Kyle Abbott. Unfortunately for fans, it means the story involving Tara, Ashland (Richard Burgi), and Harrison may get rushed, which will no doubt be fine with some viewers.

What do you think of Michael possibly leaving as Kyle?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.