The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate and Elena discuss their future

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show reveal an old romance could be revisited.

There’s no question love hasn’t been the name of the game in Genoa City lately. So many breakups, setbacks, and betrayals have happened to fan-favorite couples.

One foursome can’t seem to figure out who belongs with who, and based on the latest CBS preview video, more of the same is ahead this week. Yes, when viewers think the love quadrangle of Devon (Bryton James), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) had been resolved, something new emerges.

Thanks to Devon and Elena hooking up twice, the group has all split romantically but continues to work on being friends. Even Nate and Devon have put aside their differences for the sake of Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines).

The cordial, friendly dynamic could all change, though following a chat that Nate has with Elena.

Nate makes the first move

After working together to discover what was wrong with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) a couple of weeks ago, Nate decides to put all his cards on the table with Elena.

The two meet at Crimson Lights, so Nate can talk to Elena about moving forward with their friendship. Nate reminds her that before they got together romantically, they were “the best of friends.”

Nate takes it one step further and lets Elena know that maybe they were never meant to be a couple. He wants them to move past the tension, so they can get back to being friends and asks if Elena can do that.

Elena sends mixed signals

Before answering Nate’s question about them moving past all the drama, Elena needs one answer from him. Since Nate used the word maybe when discussing them as a couple, she wants to know if there’s still a chance at romance.

Yes, it seems that once again, Elena is flip-flopping between men. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nate lets his guard down just as Elena chooses her romantic future.

Based on the preview video, fans are left with the impression that Elena wants another chance at Nate’s love. After all, she has put him through, will Nate really be willing to be anything other than friends with her?

Whatever the answer is, fans are ready for all the back and forth in the quadrangle to be over. It’s getting redundant.

Devon seems focused on Amanda, who’s going to need his help once Victor (Eric Braeden) threatens her. Nate and Elena have found a new balance too. Perhaps it’s better if the foursome stays friends.

What do you think, should Elena and Nate be friends or more?

