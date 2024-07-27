The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack rages at Kyle, Chelsea loses it, and Victor’s wild card

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tempers are flaring on the hit CBS soap as we say goodbye to July sweeps.

Secrets and lies are the name of the game on Y&R these days.

The more Victor (Eric Braden) uses the good people of Genoa City like pawns in his chess game, the more chaos erupts.

Victor has all his cards ready to acquire Chancellor Industries before it becomes Chancellor Abbott, but one thing is causing him worry.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the CBS daytime drama, we know Victor’s worried about wild card Lily (Christel Khalil).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The mustache expresses his concerns about Lily’s loyalty to Nick (Joshua Morrow), baffling them.

Jack sounds off on Kyle

A flip of the scene shows things get intense at GAC when Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) run into Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Jack wastes no time laying into Kyle about his recent behavior.

There’s no question that Jack and Diane are disgusted with Kyle’s choice to work for Victor and team up with Audra. Glissade is in direct competition with Jabot, and Jack isn’t here for his son to be part of it.

Jack rages at Kyle over respect as Diane and Audra just stand there. Kyle looks a bit like a deer in headlights but no doubt will have the perfect response to his outraged father.

Chelsea can’t play it cool

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman), Sally (Courtney Hope), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) have a very uncomfortable chat at Crimson Lights.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy and Sally will compare notes on what Chelsea and Adam told them.

It seems that ends in a little pow-wow that very quickly goes awry. Sally and Billy know they are being kept in the dark about something and demand answers.

Adam, of course, sits there while the pressure of keeping the secret gets to Chelsea. Instead of coming clean, she freaks out and loses it on Billy and Sally. Chelsea tries to turn the tables as she screams, which seriously won’t end well for her.

How will Lily react to Victor’s latest power play? How will Kyle respond to his father’s angry lecture? How will Sally and Billy feel about how Chelsea responded to their question?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.