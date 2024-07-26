The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s scare, Billy and Sally meddle, and Nikki plots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease so many questions and very few answers.

July sweeps are ending, and it’s been a month filled with storyline shifts happening on the hit daytime drama.

One of those shifts is the not-so-burgeoning friendship between Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), which seems poised for disaster.

Add in the fact that Sharon (Sharon Case) has not been herself for weeks with Cassie (Camryn Grimes) consuming her thoughts and we are certain history is about to repeat itself.

Those two things will be front and center next week, as will the aftermath of Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) one-night stand.

Thanks to his new ally, Victor’s (Eric Braden) new plan for Chancellor Industries also takes center stage.

More on that in a minute. Here’s everything else happening in Genoa City next week.

Sharon deals with the past

When Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Sharon get a painful past reminder, you can bet it has everything to do with the night Cassie died. The reminder sends Sharon into a spiral, but she does take action by confessing to Nick (Joshua Morrow).

However, her reveal doesn’t have the impact she hoped. Instead, it forces Nick, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Faith to confront Sharon over her behavior.

Could this be the rude awakening that Sharon gets? Possibly, but we do know a visit from Daniel leaves Sharon very scared and reeling even more.

Billy can’t help himself

Meanwhile, Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope) compare notes on Adam and Chelsea’s behavior as things are still not adding up.

Even though Chelsea and Adam get their stories straight, the pressure becomes too much for Chelsea. Things go from bad to worse during a tense conversation between the foursome about what happened in Baltimore.

Billy doesn’t just meddle with Chelsea, he also crosses a line with Lily (Christel Khalil) at work. Lucky for him, Lily bounces back quickly so they can focus on the future of Abbott Chancellor.

Little do they know, an enemy lurks to destroy their new company, and that enemy just got help.

More Y&R happenings

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) teams up with Victor to destroy Billy after the two have a run-in. They have one problem, though, and that’s what happens to Lily in their master plan.

One person not on board with Victor’s plan is Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but her focus on Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) prevents her from stopping her parents.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) face off with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer (Allison Lanier) finds comfort in Chance (Conner Floyd) as she’s forced to make a pivotal decision.

It’s going to be a roller coaster ride of a week on Y&R. Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.