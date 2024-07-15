What’s wrong with Sharon on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on fans’ minds as it has become clear something isn’t right with Sharon (Sharon Case).

The character had been on the back burner for months, only making a rare appearance in Genoa City.

However, before Joshua Morrow’s (Nick) anniversary episode, Sharon returned to the canvas but was not the same.

Sharon has been saying she’s simply adjusting to new meds for her bipolar disorder.

Y&R fans know there’s more to the story, and it has everything to do with Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Ever since Cassie was remembered when Nick and Sharon relived their love story to Faith (Reylynn Caster), Sharon has been struggling.

All signs seem to point to Sharon having another bipolar episode, with Cassie’s death being a trigger. Sharon’s meds have been mentioned more than once, and Sharon seeing Cassie’s ghost is an indicator that the story is headed in that direction.

Then again, the writers could be preparing to pivot, and shock fans before July sweeps are over. It’s worth mentioning that Faith’s newfound friendship with Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) doesn’t sit quite right with us.

Perhaps the show is about to repeat history with another devastating car crash. Yes, we know Y&R already did that with Faith, but throwing Lucy into the mix would add another layer.

There has to be more to the story than just revisiting Sharon’s bipolar. After all, The Young and the Restless just did a mental health storyline involving Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Granted, the subject matter was completely different, but it would be surprising if the writers went in that direction again.

Perhaps Cassie is trying to tell Sharon something that will protect the family or that she’s really alive. Hey, it’s a soap. Stranger things have happened!

Are Nick and Sharon headed for a reunion on Y&R?

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) seems to think Sharon is lonely, which is causing her to act differently. The topic has also been brought up a few times, which got us thinking.

Before the writers’ strike last year, a Schick was definitely in the works, but the story was suddenly dropped. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick gets caught in the middle of Sharon and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), leading us to believe Schick could be back on.

We know Nick is close to his exes. There has always been something about Sharon and Nick, though, and it’s time for the writers to give them a chance again.

Be sure to keep watching to find out what’s really going on with Sharon and if Schick reunites on the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.