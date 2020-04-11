The Young and the Restless spoilers: Friendship, romance, and couples sticking together take over Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera tease friendships, romance, and sticking together are the focus of Genoa City residents.

It appears the daytime drama is taking a step back from the blackmail, backstabbing, and double-crossing. The preview video for Y&R is light-hearted, fun, and full of romance — which is exactly what people need right now.

Romance and friendships blossom

Things get steamy between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) on their romantic getaway. These two do not have a problem spicing up their love life.

Nate (Sean Dominic) pulls out all the stops for his first date with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She is pleasantly surprised by his romantic side. Nate makes it clear to Amanda he knows what he likes, and she is on his like list.

Friendship is also front and center on the CBS daytime drama. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) put romance on hold to get some quality girl time in with Abby (Melissa Ordway). It has been a while since the three pals have hung out.

Abby needs a night full of girl time. She has been so focused on romancing Chance (Danny Boaz) and fighting with Phyllis, Abby is ready for a girl’s night out with Tessa and Mariah. They may even convince Lola (Sasha Calle) to join them for the party.

Sticking together through thick and thin

Two couples are showing what it is like to stick together through thick and thin. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have grown closer during her cancer battle. She takes a moment to thank Rey for loving her, especially during her tough time.

Rey lets Sharon know he couldn’t stop loving her if he tried. They solidify their commitment together with a kiss and a romantic evening. It has been a while since these two simply enjoyed spending quality time together.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is not happy Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t tell her the truth about the Kansas secret. However, she is not going to let her husband deal with the latest drama involving Adam (Mark Grossman) alone. Nikki reminds Victor she will always stand by this side. They will weather this storm like all the others, together.

There is a lot for Y&R fans to look forward to on upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera. The show is getting back to the basics of love, romance, and friendship.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.