The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nate romances Amanda, Nick and Adam face off, and Sharon leans on Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease romance is in the air, friendships are deepened, and brothers fight until the end.

Although drama is front and center on the hit soap opera, romance heats up for several Genoa City duos. It can’t always be about the fighting, name-calling, and blackmailing on the show.

There is always time for romance

Nate (Sean Dominic) pulls out all the stops to romance Amanda (Mishael Morgan) on their first date. These two have been flirting for months. They finally go on the date, and it goes so well the two share a kiss.

It is a big move for Amanda. She is still reeling from what happened with Ripley (Christian Keyes), as wells as her emotional fling with Billy (Jason Thompson). Pursuing a romance with Nate is a step in the right direction for her to squash all the drama in her personal life.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) do a very couple-like thing and have a romantic getaway. Unfortunately for them, their trip takes an unexpected turn. It is pretty fitting considering their rocky history.

The Newman family drama escalates

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick face off after the latter learns why Adam is now running Newman Enterprises. The two brothers are used to doing battle, and this time is no different. What lengths will Nick go to in order to stop Adam from destroying Victor’s (Eric Braeden) legacy?

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has set her sights on getting to know Adam’s childhood pal, Alyssa (María DiDomenico). After all, Alyssa is the reason Adam has the evidence to blackmail Victor.

Alyssa knows something is up with Adam because he didn’t keep his end of their deal. Adam’s flimsy excuse is not lost on Alyssa, but is it enough for Alyssa to double-cross her friend?

Victor issues an ultimatum that could be directed at many people. It is a safe bet his words are directed at Adam, who thinks he has won the war with his father.

The business mogul also makes an admission to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Fans are going to have to tune in to find out if Victor finally comes clean with his wife about the Kansas secret.

Elsewhere in Genoa City

Jack (Peter Bergman) learns about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer diagnosis. He is there to comfort Sharon in her time of need, reaffirming these two exes are still friends. Sharon is finally warming up to letting more people help her battle cancer.

Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) forge ahead to work as partners to build Chancellor Communications. Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) enact a plan to ensure Kyle wins the Jabot rebrand competition against Theo (Tyler Johnson).

There is never a dull moment on the hit CBS soap opera. Make sure to tune in daily to see all of the juicy entertainment go down.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.