The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Mariah and Tessa’s wedding, Phyllis plots, and new romance

Tess and Mariah make history on Y&R next week. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal love is in the air as a highly anticipated wedding takes over Genoa City.

While May sweeps generally mean a slew of chaos and drama on Y&R, next week brings love, romance, and new realities. The daytime drama takes a slight break from all the Newman and Abbott family drama to focus on a historic event for the show.

Mariah and Tessa’s wedding

The good people of Genoa City come together for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) glammed up 70’s themed wedding. In true soap opera fashion, their big day won’t go off without a complication or two.

Tessa faces a crisis as she prepares to walk down the aisle to her blushing bride. All signs point to the crisis having to do with her sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), who keeps her word and shows up for Tessa.

A wedding crasher could put a damper on the wedding, but there is speculation new Summer (Allison Lanier) premieres next week. Perhaps she arrives to surprise her husband Kyle (Michael Mealor), who is officiating the ceremony.

The good news is that Mariah and Tessa do get married, making them the first same-sex couple to get married on The Young and the Restless. Camryn and Cait recently spoke to ET Canada about making history on the long-running daytime drama.

Phyllis plots and Sharon struggles

Although the week heavily focuses on Teriah’s wedding, it’s not the only thing going down on the show.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) team up to figure out a way to keep Diane (Susan Walters) from wreaking havoc around town.

Meanwhile, Kyle also makes a decision regarding his not-so-dead mother. Diane will learn what kind of relationship she will have with her son before the week is over.

From the moment Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) died, Sharon (Sharon Case) threw herself into planning his memorial, funeral, and her daughter’s wedding. Once Tessa and Mariah tie the knot, though, Sharon’s faced with her new reality.

Sharon’s grief takes over when she’s forced to deal with life without Rey. Thankfully Nick (Joshua Morrow) is there to give her a shoulder to lean on. Yes, the writers appear to be setting up a Shick reunion.

A new Genoa City couple alert

There’s no place like a wedding to meet someone new, and that happens to Noah (Rory Gibson), who has been very unlucky in love. Sparks fly as Noah meets Allie (Kelsey Wang) at the event.

When Jack (Peter Bergman) catches the flower bouquet, the question remains who will be his next romance? Phyllis and Jack have been dancing around their feelings for months, so maybe they will finally give in to them.

It’s a historic week on Y&R. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.