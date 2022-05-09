The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Kyle forgive Diane?

Diane works overtime to make peace with Kyle. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a betrayed son turns to his family to help him decide how to deal with his not-so-dead mom.

May sweeps will focus on the return of Diane (Susan Walters) and the consequences she faces for faking her death all those years ago. A previous video for Y&R featured Michael (Christian LeBlanc) having a very witty exchange with Diane.

That’s so not the case when Diane is summoned to the Abbott mansion to face the firing squad of her son’s family.

Diane pleads her case

The latest promo video for the hit CBS soap opera reveals Diane pleads her case to Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle (Michael Mealor). It’s not an easy sell for the family, who has been betrayed by Diane more than once.

Ashley makes it clear Diane can’t be trusted and wonders why the family should believe anything Diane has to say. The two women face off as Diane insists that she wants nothing from Kyle but his forgiveness. However, Diane’s words fall on deaf ears because Ashley responds with, “not yet you don’t.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that the Abbotts demand answers from Diane, and the promo video proves it’s a must-see moment for fans.

Kyle seeks out help

After Diane speaks her truth, Kyle turns to his family for advice. Kyle is torn as to whether he should forgive Diane for abandoning him as a child. It’s not just his well-being Kyle has to be concerned with but also Summer (Allison Lanier) and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Once the Q&A portion of the family meeting is done, Diane leaves, and Kyle has a decision to make. With his whole family looking at him, Kyle wants their opinion on whether he can believe anything Diane says.

Ashley bluntly states that her opinion is that the entire Abbott clan should avoid Diane altogether. The video ends there, leaving Y&R fans guessing as to whether or not Kyle forgives his mom.

There’s a lot of focus on Ashley speaking her mind in the video, but don’t worry, Billy, Jack, Traci, and Abby will all have plenty to say to Diane too.

What other advice does Kyle receive about Diane? Will he choose to give Diane a second chance or crush her hopes of reconciliation?

These questions and more will be answered this week on the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.