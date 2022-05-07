The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam plots a takeover, Michael runs into Diane, and Allie surprises Jack

Michael shows his witty side with Diane on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal family lines are drawn, and two former foes engage in a cheeky conversation as May sweeps bring a little humor to the CBS soap opera.

Life in Genoa City has been quite entertaining, and that’s not changing anytime soon. One moment that will have Y&R viewers laughing out loud and another that will come as no surprise at all. Family remains at the heart of the daytime drama, but that doesn’t mean things are all warm and fuzzy.

The latest preview video gives fans a glimpse of just what to expect as one fan-favorite reverts back to his old ways and a new character gets more screen time.

Adam wants Newman Enterprises

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam (Mark Grossman) leans on Sally (Courtney Hope) after being betrayed by his family.

Well, it turns out Adam isn’t just venting to Sally. He has come up with a new plan to get even with Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for ousting him as temp CEO of Newman-Locke, soon to be Newman Enterprises again.

Adam informs Sally he intends to get Newman Enterprises all for himself. It seems Victoria and Victor agreeing to make Nikki co-CEO with Victoria has pushed Adam to return to his devious ways.

The Abbott family meets Allie

There’s no question Jack (Peter Bergman) has been put through the wringer thanks to Diane (Susan Walters) being alive. However, Jack finally gets a surprise that puts a smile on his face when Allie (Kelsey Wang) shows up at the Abbott mansion.

Allie’s surprise is extra special because Jack gets to introduce her to Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle (Michael Mealor). The group had gathered to demand answers from Diane, which happens. However, they also get a happy moment meeting the newest member of the family.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Michael and Diane chat

One by one, the good people of Genoa City are learning Diane didn’t die all those years ago. Y&R spoilers spilled Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) have an encounter with Diane. They aren’t the people to have a run-in with her either.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has the best reaction to seeing Diane at the Grand Phoenix bar. The legal eagle puts in his hand, declaring “you were dead” to Diane, who simply responds by saying, “now I am not.”

In a shocking twist, Michael shows he may be the one person who is a little happy Diane is back. Michael lets Diane know it’s good to see her. Wonder how Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will feel about that?

Congratulations to all The Young and the Restless stars nominated for a 2022 Daytime Emmy Award. Check out the full list here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.