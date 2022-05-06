The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lauren worries, Diane’s dilemma, and Nikki steps up

The women on Y&R are taking charge and shaking things up. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease things are changing in Genoa City.

May sweeps is in full bloom, and the second week will bring so much for Y&R viewers to talk about. A highly anticipated wedding, the past comes back to haunt some fan-favorite characters, and lots of women speaking their minds will be the focus next week.

Of course, that highly anticipated wedding is Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes). The CBS daytime drama is bringing back Tessa’s sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) for the wedding taking place on Friday, May 13.

Don’t mess with Nikki

The aftermath of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) choosing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as her co-CEO of Newman-Locke has a ripple effect on the Newman family.

While Victor (Eric Braeden) shows his support for his wife, Adam (Mark Grossman) reels from being ousted as co-CEO and betrayed by his family again. Adam leans on Sally (Courtney Hope) as the two fume over Nikki getting the job Adam deserved.

Speaking of Nikki, she is focused on doing damage control for the company in the wake of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) betrayal and lies. Ashland won’t make it easy, though, especially when he puts Nikki on notice.

The “Locke-Ness Monster” has no intentions of leaving Genoa City like he initially agreed he would. Ashland’s decision will cause more conflict for Victoria.

Diane brings the drama

Another hot-button storyline on Y&R right now is that Diane (Susan Walters) is alive.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Next week The Abbott family demands more answers from Diane. The heated meeting leads to Kyle (Michael Mealor) giving his mother a stern warning.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are the latest people to learn Diane didn’t die all those years ago when the three of them had a run-in at Crimson Lights. Remember, Nick was once hot and heavy with Diane, and Sharon is not a fan of hers.

Jack (Peter Bergman) finally gets some happy news back with the Abbott family. Allie (Kelsey Wang) pays her grandfather an unexpected visit.

Deja Vu for Lauren

When Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets an eyeful of a surprise encounter, one must wonder if it has to do with enemy Diane or the trouble brewing for her friend Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Months after Michael (Christian LeBlanc) went missing in Peru, Lauren again finds herself worried about her husband. Lauren has words with Michael about his new venture, and his reaction does little to squash her concerns.

It turns out Lauren has good reason to worry. Before the week is over, Victor gives Michael another dangerous assignment.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) sees Nate (Sean Dominic) in a new light, and Nick faces a new dilemma. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) struggles to find closure following Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) death, while Victoria lays into Billy (Jason Thompson) for airing private details on his podcast.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.