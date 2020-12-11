The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy worries, Amanda questions Lily, and Sally’s busted

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease life in Genoa City is full of chaos.

It is more of the same with the who framed Billy (Jason Thompson) with battle lines drawn and dividing the town.

Plus, two former scheming partners spill all the dirty details of their plan, and one couple hits a bump in the road.

As the holidays grow closer, it is pretty clear the good people of Genoa City are not in the spirit at all, at least not yet.

The fight to save Billy

The past couple of weeks, Y&R has been focused on who shot Chance (Justin Gaston), or rather who wanted to kill Adam (Mark Grossman). Next week is no exception either as the case mounts, and those close to Billy wonder what will happen next.