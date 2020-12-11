The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy worries, Amanda questions Lily, and Sally’s busted

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease life in Genoa City is full of chaos.
It is more of the same with the who framed Billy (Jason Thompson) with battle lines drawn and dividing the town.
Plus, two former scheming partners spill all the dirty details of their plan, and one couple hits a bump in the road.
As the holidays grow closer, it is pretty clear the good people of Genoa City are not in the spirit at all, at least not yet.
The fight to save Billy
The past couple of weeks, Y&R has been focused on who shot Chance (Justin Gaston), or rather who wanted to kill Adam (Mark Grossman). Next week is no exception either as the case mounts, and those close to Billy wonder what will happen next.
Billy has Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but even those three ladies can’t stop him from wondering if he will beat the charges. As his luck begins to run out, Billy takes a good hard look at his life.
Lily’s snooping around to help Billy leads her to a stunning discovery. Amanda is also determined to save Billy, which leads the lawyer to question Lily and Billy’s personal relationship.
Not all advice and help is good or wanted
Now that Sally (Courtney Hope) threw him under the bus, Theo (Tyler Johnson) is out for blood. Theo warns Summer (Hunter King) to watch out for Sally. Summer doesn’t trust Theo, so his warning could fall on deaf ears.
Jack (Peter Bergman) offers Sally a few words of wisdom after learning of her scheming ways. Sally should listen to Jack. He knows all too well how ambition and scheming can backfire.
Will she, though?
Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t respond too well when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) questions his motives. These two face yet another rough patch in their romance.
Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), on the other hand, are doing just fine. They are moving forward with wedding plans that reunite the Rosales family.
The honeymoon is far from over for Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway), thanks to a surprise the couple receives from Nina (Tricia Cast).
Other The Young and the Restless spoilers include Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) taking a firm stance and Adam refusing Victor’s (Eric Braeden) latest olive branch. Plus, Nate (Sean Dominic) receives devastating news regarding his career as a surgeon.
The stakes are high on the CBS soap opera, which means the pay-off will be some juicy entertainment for viewers.
Make sure to tune in daily.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
