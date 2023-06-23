The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam spirals, Nick loses it, dark Diane, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap opera tease that it’s all about the aftermath of traumatic events.

July sweeps kick off in a week, and Y&R is gearing up for a must-see month.

Not that the hit daytime drama has been slacking lately at all.

This week had The Young and the Restless viewers on the edge of their seats.

One of the reasons was the aftermath of Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman), which gave fans a lot to talk about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their devastation and the fallout of Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) reign of terror will be front and center next week.

The old Adam is back

It should be no surprise that Sally blaming him for their daughter’s death has Adam reverting to his bad boy behavior. The guilt and loneliness are too much for Adam, even though Victor (Eric Braeden) tries his best to console his son.

Adam’s mind frame goes from bad to worse after having to inform Connor (Judah Mackey) about the baby. The boy’s reaction only adds to the guilt Adam feels and prompts him to make a disastrous decision.

Plus, as Sally leans on Nick Joshua Morrow) during this time, jealousy and frustration will mount for Adam. This time though, Nick bare the brunt of Adam’s reckless and bad behavior.

Could Adam go after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) once he learns what she’s done to Nick?

Nick loses control

Over with Nick, he feels the pressure of helping Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally as they deal with their traumatic events. That’s just the start of what Nick’s forced to deal with next week.

Not only does Victoria continue to push for his leave of absence, but Nick learns the truth about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). After learning Summer (Allison Lanier) knew Phyllis was alive, Nick has some harsh words for his daughter.

Nick saves some of his anger for Victoria too. The siblings’ blowout has Victor raging at Victoria over her actions.

Oh yes, the Newman family is a disaster right now, something that weighs heavily on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Other Y&R tidibts

Diane embraces her sinister side, and all signs point to her darkness having to do with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Speaking of Ashley, her fiancé Tucker (Trevor St. John) comes across some information that gives him an advantage.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes a shocking announcement to his family, while Summer) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) marriage reaches a breaking point.

Is this really the end of Skyle?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.