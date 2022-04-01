The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam plots, the Diane truth bomb, and more Ashland drama

Adam plans to use Victoria’s pain to gain the company. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about revenge, scheming, and unexpected returns.

Life in Genoa City has revolved around taking down Ashland (Robert Newman), which won’t change next week. The story remains front and center, as does the Diane (Susan Walters) isn’t dead storyline.

Y&R viewers can expect those two hot button stories to be the focus of the week.

The news Diane is alive spreads

Reeling from the news that Diane (Susan Walters) is alive, Jack (Peter Bergman) turns to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Jack drops the bombshell. Diane isn’t dead and explains she’s the mystery texter too.

Phyllis digs to find out where Diane has been all these years. The fiery redhead wastes no time challenging Diane’s agenda, pitting these two enemies against each other once again.

As news Diane is alive spreads, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) worries about the Abbott family bond. Ashley expresses concern over the drama that’s brewing for her loved ones.

Victor, Ashland, and Victoria won’t back down

The Newman family remains focused on taking down Ashland (Robert Newman) and protecting Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor puts a wrench in Ashland’s master escape plan to run away to Tuscany.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes up with his own plan to help Victoria. However, the latter isn’t keen on taking help from anyone in her family. Victoria’s determined to take care of Ashland all by herself and will play hardball before the week is over.

As their children are scheming, Victor makes a significant promise to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for the sake of their family.

Communication is key

In true Adam (Mark Grossman) fashion, he plots to use Victoria’s current predicament to his advantage. With a little help from Sally (Courtney Hope), he puts a scheme in motion, but they immediately face an obstacle — Victor.

When his son brings his latest idea to him, Victor shuts Adam down to prevent Victoria from being exploited. The mustache has words for Adam, trying to use Victoria’s situation for his own gain.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets a warning from Lily (Christel Khalil), and Elena (Bryton James) changes course when her surprise for Nate (Sean Dominic) hits a snag. Plus, Chance (Conner Floyd) confides in Abby (Melissa Ordway), while Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continues to grow closer to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

News Jordi’s leaving the Y&R means the latest object of Chelsea’s affection won’t be around much longer. Who do you think Chelsea should be paired with after Rey exits the daytime drama?

