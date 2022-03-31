Jordi Vilasuso opens up about The Young and the Restless exit

One day after news broke that Jordi was out at Y&R, he revealed what went down on the show. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless will soon say goodbye to actor Jordi Vilasuso who has played Rey Rosales for four years.

Jordi shared the news yesterday that he was leaving the hit CBS soap opera. The news left Y&R fans wondering if Rey would be recast or if the character was leaving the show.

While the actor isn’t spilling any storyline details, Jordi has shed more light on his exit, just like he promised in the announcement he was done at the daytime drama.

Jordi Vilasuso reveals The Young and the Restless exit was not his choice

On his new podcast, Making It Work, with his wife Kaitlin, the talented actor got candid regarding leaving the CBS show. The couple admitted they didn’t see Jordi being let go coming because he had just signed a new contract with the soap opera.

“I had resigned back in October for another three years, but in these contracts, there are six-month intervals where the show can decide not to re-sign you for the next six months. So that’s what happened,” Jordi explained.

Rey hasn’t had much of a storyline, and the Rosales family has dwindled down almost as quickly as they arrived in Genoa City. The lack of storyline didn’t go unnoticed by Jordi, who admitted it should have given him a sign his days on the show were number.

However, the potential pairing of Rey and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) gave Jordi hope the writers were trying to find a spot on the canvas for him. Jordi was excited about the idea of working with Melissa, who he’s known for over a decade.

The character of Rey was extra special to Jordi because Rey anchored a family. Rey also allowed Jordi to represent Hispanics and where he comes from.

Despite being fired from The Young and the Restless, Jordi has nothing but love for the show and his costars.

What’s next for Jordi?

The future is uncertain for Jordi, who’s embracing the change and is optimistic about what comes next.

“We have to embrace change and see what happens and be excited by the adventure. Because it’s an adventure at the end of the day, if we had all the answers, it would be kind of boring!” he expressed.

Jordi started the daytime genre on Guiding Light as Tony Santos. His other soap opera roles include Griffin Castillo on All My Children and Dario Hernandez on Days of our Lives.

Considering his incredible acting talent, there’s a good chance Jordi Vilasuso will land on another soap opera. Perhaps a return to Days or a new role on General Hospital.

Would you like to see Jordi on another daytime drama?

To listen to the entire Making It Work podcast, click here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.