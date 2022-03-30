Jordi Vilasuso out at The Young and the Restless: Here’s what we know about Rey leaving

After four years, Jordi will say goodbye to Y&R in April. Pic credit: CBS

Jordi Vilasuso is out at The Young and the Restless, leaving fans wondering what will happen to the character of Rey Rosales.

The All My Children alum created the role of Rey, who first appeared in Genoa City in 2018. Unfortunately, Rey has been on the back burner for a while, mostly playing second fiddle to other characters.

Last year, Rey was poisoned, but the story mainly focused on Adam (Mark Grossman) being framed for poisoning the detective. So, after news broke, Jordi will be leaving the show, one has to wonder if the character will be recast or written off.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Jordi Vilasuso out at The Young and the Restless

The actor took to Instagram to reveal the news he was leaving Y&R.

“Playing Rey Rosales and being part of the Rosales family was a beautiful chapter in my career. I was proud to represent my culture on daytimes #1 drama and work with an incredible cast and crew that I will miss dearly. Thank you @youngandrestlesscbs for always welcoming me and giving me the opportunity to tell stories that impacted millions. As this door closes, others will and have opened,” he wrote.

Jordi also revealed he has a new podcast with his wife, Kaitlin, Making It Work. Their second episode is coming soon and will address his exit from The Young and the Restless.

What will happen to Rey?

When Rey came to town, he joined his brother Arturo (Jason Canela), and their sister Lola (Sasha Calle) soon followed. The writers had hopes of incorporating the Rosales family into the CBS show.

Four years later, Lola and Arturo are long gone leaving Rey, the only Rosales family member standing. However, other than Rey being a sounding board for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance (Conner Floyd), he doesn’t have much of a storyline.

It did seem like the writers were gearing up for Rey to become Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) new obsession. The story isn’t enough to warrant a recast. Plus, Jordi and Melissa’s chemistry was the main reason the story was interesting.

Odds are Rey will be written out of the show for the foreseeable future. Perhaps he will head to Miami for a family emergency. There’s the chance Rey could be killed off to further a storyline for Sharon, or maybe Chance if it was the latter’s fault.

Only time will tell what happens to Rey. We know now that Jordi is out at The Young and the Restless, and that’s it.

Stay tuned! There will be more details on Jordi’s final air date and Rey’s fate soon.

