The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack comes face to face with Diane

Jack gets another shocking blow this week on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the hit CBS soap opera will have fans on the edge of their seats this week.

One storyline explodes as a deep dark secret is finally exposed that will change so many lives in Genoa City. The breaking news is, of course, that Taylor Jensen (Susan Walters) is really a not-so-dead Diane Jenkins.

Y&R finally revealed last week Diane was returning to the canvas and that she was the mystery woman texting Jack (Peter Bergman). Diane has been playing puppet master with Allie (Kelsey Wang), who has no idea her real identity. Allie’s also unaware of Taylor, aka Diane’s connection to Jack, but she’s about to learn.

Jack learns Diane is alive

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack gets a clue about his mystery texter. Well, it turns out he gets a lot more than a clue. Jack gets a full-blown bombshell on the subject.

In the latest preview video for the daytime drama, Jack shows up at Keemo’s (Philip Moon) house only to discover Diane is there. Diane informs him she’s been waiting a long time for the moment.

Meanwhile, a shocked Jack blurts out “Diane Jenkins” in an angry, frustrated voice. The Abbott heir clarifies he’s not happy with what’s about to go down.

The not-so-happy reunion

Jack reminds Diane of the destruction she left behind before her presumed death. As Allie looks on, stunned at what’s happening, Diane turns on the waterworks to plead her case to Jack. Diane wants him to know that everything she’s done is to prove to him that she’s sorry for her previous behavior.

After Diane gets done pleading with Jack that she needs him to know how bad she feels for the pain she’s caused, Jack puts his foot down.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Jack shouts he will never forgive her. The tension-filled reunion’s only the beginning of the drama coming between Jack and Diane.

The Young and the Restless - Diane Reveal (Preview)

Watch this video on YouTube

Another video for the CBS soap opera featured Ashley (Eileen Davidson) scolding Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for encouraging Jack to have a relationship with Allie and to pursue the text mystery.

Ashley won’t be happy to learn what Phyllis was really encouraging was a reunion between Jack and Diane. However, Phyllis does have her own rivalry with Diane, so she won’t be happy her nemesis is alive either.

Not to mention how Kyle (Michael Mealor) will feel about his mom being alive after all these years. Soap Opera Digest confirmed Michael would return to The Young and the Restless for a long-term storyline.

This is one family reunion that will be anything but a happy one.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.