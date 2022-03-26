The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley berates Phyllis, Victoria cons Ashland, and Michael returns

Ashley isn’t thrilled with Phyllis helping Jack on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal heated confrontations, a revenge plan put into motion, and fan-favorite resurfaces in Genoa City.

Things are heating up on the hit CBS soap opera as the show gears up for a shocking turn of events. The past few weeks, the show has been focusing on Ashland’s (Robert Newman) lies and the new mystery surrounding Jack (Peter Bergman).

Both stories reach a climax with new events unfolding that shift them in a whole new direction. The latest CBS preview video gives Y&R fans a glimpse of what those events will look like.

Ashley plays the overprotective sister

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pops up back on the daytime drama. Ashley isn’t happy with how Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has encouraged Jack to have a relationship with Allie (Kelsey Wang).

At the Grand Phoenix, Ashley rips into Phyllis for her actions. Ashley demands to know what Phyllis is thinking, especially since Jack’s reeling from learning about his estranged son Keemo’s (Philip Moon) death. Phyllis is stunned at what Ashley is saying to her.

Y&R viewers can expect a tense interaction with these two women.

Meanwhile, Jack meets up with Allie in Los Angeles. Jack hopes that spending time together will help both of them, but her face reveals that may not be the case.

Victoria sets up Ashland

The fallout of Ashland’s deceiving Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will bring out her vengeful side. Victoria proves she is every bit Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) daughter when she embraces Ashland at Crimson Lights.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Ashland believes the tender moment means Victoria has forgiven him. Her face says otherwise, though. The look on Victoria’s face in the video reveals she has a master plan, and Ashland just took her first bit of bait.

Speaking of looks on people’s faces, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are shocked to see Victoria in a tender embrace with Ashland. Nick blurts out “what the h**l” to a speechless Billy.

The Young and the Restless Next Week Preview - 3/28/2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Michael makes an unexpected appearance

After weeks of being MIA, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) finally makes it back. The legal eagle stuns Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) when he suddenly appears at Crimson Lights.

Lauren breaks down in tears at the sight of her husband. Michael, with a weak grin on his face, tells his wife, “hello gorgeous.”

Kevin, Lauren, and even Victor will no doubt have a slew of questions for the lawyer. Michael appears no worse for the wear but remember; looks can be deceiving, especially on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.