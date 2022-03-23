Taylor looks just like a woman from Jack’s past on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Who is Taylor Jensen on The Young and the Restless? That’s the burning question Y&R fans are asking after the new character with a familiar face popped up on the hit CBS soap opera.

For weeks Jack (Peter Bergman) has been receiving random and cryptic text messages. The search for the person behind the messages led Jack to discover his estranged son, Keemo (Philip Moon), died. Jack also learned he has a granddaughter, Allie (Kelsey Wang).

At first, it seemed as though Allie was behind the mysterious notes to Jack, but that’s not the case. This week’s preview video for The Young and the Restless showed a woman setting a trap for Jack. The video footage made it easy to tell the mystery woman was not Allie.

Thanks to Taylor showing up on the canvas, Y&R viewers are convinced she’s the one who’s been reaching out to Jack. But why and who is she?

Who is Taylor Jensen on The Young and the Restless?

The character of Taylor Jensen (Susan Walters) turned out to be the person buying Keemo’s house. Since the buyer insisted on meeting Allie before the final sale, it was clear the buyer had ulterior motives.

While that motive remains unclear, what’s crystal clear is that Taylor is a dead ringer for Diane Jenkins, a character played by Susan years ago.

Diane and Jack have a history, which resulted in their son Kyle (Michael Mealor). She was killed in 2011 by Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

There are two possibilities of who Taylor is on the hit daytime drama. Taylor could be the long-lost twin of Diane that was never mentioned on the show before, which happens a lot in the soap opera world.

The other possibility is that Taylor’s really Diane, who didn’t really die all those years ago. After all, no one ever truly dies in the daytime genre; characters are always coming back from the dead.

What does the addition of Taylor mean for Jack?

As soap opera fans know, it’s no coincidence that Taylor, who resembles Diane, has connected with Allie. All roads lead back to Jack and those cryptic messages.

Whomever Taylor turns out to be, one thing is for sure. She has a plan for Jack, and it should make him very nervous. The entire mystery definitely has something to do with Diane and her past with Jack, who has been spending a lot of time with Diane’s arch-enemy, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford)

The Young and the Restless spoilers did reveal Allie meets a mystery woman that will bring more fan questions. That has happened, so keep tuning in to find out if Taylor Jensen is really Diane Jenkins or someone related to her.

Who do you think Taylor is on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.