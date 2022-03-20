The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who’s setting a dangerous trap for Jack?

The mystery surrounding Jack and his new granddaughter gets more confusing on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are thrown for another loop regarding the texts he has recently received.

As fans of the daytime drama know, Jack has been getting these mystery texts for the past few weeks. Phyllis thought the trip to Los Angeles would give them more insight into why those messages were being sent to him.

Although the trip helped Jack learn more about his deceased son Keemo (Philip Moon) and introduced him to his granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang), it did little to solve the text message mystery. Things only get more confusing for Jack this week, and the latest revelations will leave Y&R fans with more questions than answers.

Who is setting a dangerous trap for Jack on The Young and the Restless?

The newest promo for the hit CBS soap opera teases fans should brace themselves for what’s coming next. There’s a lot more trouble for Jack as a risky and dangerous trap is set.

In the video footage, a mystery woman wearing black high heels enters a room and sends a text message to Jack.

“See you soon. Can’t wait,” reads the text.

At the Grand Phoenix, Jack is left rattled after reading the message. The video footage ends with “Brace yourself” flashing across the screen.

There’s been speculation that Allie was the one playing these games with Jack. However, that doesn’t appear accurate based on the new promo.

Michelle Stafford teases mystery woman on Y&R

After the preview video was released, Michelle Stafford took to Twitter to play a guessing game with fans. She shared the video and teased fans a little bit.

“Wait… WHAT??? Who the h**l is it? Guesses? I will only respond if you are correct! Go!” she wrote.

Wait… WHAT??? Who the hell is it? Guesses? I will only respond if you are correct! Go! https://t.co/NYJuZgKzte — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) March 17, 2022

There are many females from Jack’s past that could be behind the text messages, that’s for sure.

While many more questions have come up after the promo video, the good news is that it means Jack’s front burner storyline is far from over. The story isn’t simply about him meeting the granddaughter he never knew he had.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Allie does meet with a mystery woman, so she still may be involved in this text message game being played with Jack.

It was a short week last week for Y&R, but the hit soap opera is picking up right where it left off, bringing fans intriguing moments that will have them talking for days.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.