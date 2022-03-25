The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria’s revenge, Jack gets a clue, and Sharon worries

Victoria makes a move that shocks her entire family. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal things are about to change in Genoa City.

It’s a must-see week of the daytime drama filled with three returns, one back from the dead, and the fallout of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) lies. Plus a few worried moms and a catfight to keep things entertaining.

Victoria takes charge

While Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) strategize to help their broken daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes control of her life. After a good cry over Ashland, Victoria plots her next move to get even with her lying husband.

Thanks to everyone plotting behind her back, Victoria keeps her plan to herself. Victoria shares shocking news with her parents as Ashland begs for her forgiveness.

Does anyone else think Victoria plans to let Ashland think she’s forgiven him when it’s all part of her master plan?

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) suddenly appears safe and sound in Genoa City, surprising Victor, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Michael explains what really went down in Peru.

Jack puts the pieces together

For weeks a mystery texter played games with Jack (Peter Bergman). Little does Jack know his granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang) is also being played by the mystery women Taylor Jensen, aka Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Jack and Allie bond over lunch in Los Angeles as they both seek answers. Later at Keemo’s (Philip Moon) house, Jack finally connects the dots about the mystery texter that led him to discover Allie.

Yes, Diane and Jack come face to face next week for what will no doubt be an intense reunion.

Back in Genoa City, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to the canvas to clash with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) over how the latter keeps meddling in Jack’s life. Lucky for Phyllis, she has a girl talk with Lauren to calm her down. They commiserate over the situations with Jack and Michael.

Mothers know best

Ashley isn’t back just to fight with Phyllis. She’s there to lend an ear to Abby (Melissa Ordway), who opens up about Chance’s (Conner Floyd) progress in therapy. Abby notices a change in her husband but is it a good or bad one?

Although Sharon (Sharon Case) is thrilled to have Noah (Rory Gibson) back home, she continues to worry about him and keeps a close eye on him. Noah has struggled since his return, especially since Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) engagement.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week on the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.