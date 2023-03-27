The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane and Phyllis’ hotel room brawl turns deadly

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it’s a showdown months in the making that brings the Masquerade Ball to a screeching halt.

This week has a little bit of everything for Y&R fans as the 50th-anniversary celebration continues.

Although the big gala for the bicentennial has brought the town out for the night, it would be in Genoa City that suddenly something devastating happens.

The milestone celebration for the daytime drama is no exception either.

A previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera teased that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane (Susan Walters) exchanged words in a hotel room.

The latest preview footage reveals just how bad the fight gets and who walks in to see the shocking end result.

Phyllis and Diane come to blows

Y&R viewers know Phyllis has been conspiring with Jeremy (James Hyde) to take down Diane for weeks. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Phyllis goes rogue this week, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Diane is blissfully happy thanks to due engagement to Jack (Peter Bergman). The new preview kicks off with Diane kissing her husband-to-be.

However, things quickly take a turn when Phyllis and Diane are in Jeremy’s hotel room, with the latter nowhere in sight. The two women yell at scream insults at each other before things get violent.

Diane unleashes her anger

Phyllis makes the first move by grabbing Diane as she’s trying to leave the hotel room. From there on out, a good old-fashioned soap opera catfight erupts. Diane gets a slap in, while Phyllis angrily pushes Diane into a wall.

A flip of the scene then features Diane gaining the upper hand with Phyllis pinned down and fighting. Diane has lost it and wraps her hands around Phyllis’ neck.

Just as Diane screams that she should strangle Phyllis to death, Jack and Summer (Allison Lanier) walk in with looks of horror on their faces.

The video, of course, cuts off there, leaving Y&R fans to wonder what will happen next. There’s been a lot of speculation that Phyllis and Jeremy’s master plan involves Phyllis faking her own death.

Considering how Phyllis got so emotional interacting with her estranged children Summer and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at the gala, it seems on track for Phyllis to “die” and frame Diane for her murder.

How will Jack and Summer react to Diane’s behavior? Will Phyllis go through with faking her death, or will Diane really kill her?

Tune in to Y&R this week to find out the answer to those questions and more.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.