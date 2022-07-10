The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Ashland team up for revenge

Adam is once again on the outside of the Newman family. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease an unholy alliance that will forever change the dynamic in Genoa City.

Not everyone in town is thrilled with the way Victoria (Amelia Heinle) handled Ashland (Robert Newman), namely Ashland himself and her brother Adam (Mark Grossman). After all, now that Victoria has returned to the family fold, Adam has once again been ousted at Newman Enterprises.

One preview video for the hit CBS soap opera reveals Nick (Joshua Morrow) decides to return to the family business. It’s another slap in the face for Adam, who’s ready to take action.

Adam vents to Sally

There is one person who Adam can count on at the moment, and that’s Sally (Courtney Hope). In the latest Y&R promo footage, Adam vents to Sally about being the Newman black sheep.

As Adam reflects on getting the boot from the top spot at Newman Enterprises, Nick, Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victor (Eric Braeden) enjoy a champagne celebration at the office. Sally will continue to lend an ear to her man as Adam warns her that things are about to get ugly.

Oh yes, the Newman family may be relishing in their win, but Adam and Ashland are out for blood.

Ashland and Adam plot revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam makes a power play. It turns out his risky move is Adam taking Ashland up on his offer to team up for the ultimate revenge against Victoria and Victor.

Adam meets with his former nemesis to make it clear the plan is to take down Victoria while ensuring Victor is hurt. Ashland wanted this, but trusting a Newman won’t come easy for him.

Ashland will need some reassurance from Adam that they do indeed have the same goal. Adam puts on his best trust me face while declaring their goal is to “see our enemies taken down.”

A war is brewing, and Adam is ready to start it, so he asks Ashland where they should begin, confirming their new alliance. These two men coming together can only mean disaster for Victor and the rest of his family.

The consequences of Adam teaming up with Ashland will forever impact his position in the family, and he knows it. Adam will take steps to ensure that Sally doesn’t become collateral damage in his latest revenge plan.

What do you think of Adam crossing over to the dark side again and working with Ashland?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.