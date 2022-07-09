The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda calls out Imani, Ashland rages, and Nick has news

Amanda lays down the law with her sister on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tension mounts in Genoa City as the tides are changing for a few people, and not all of them in a good way.

As one set of siblings begin to repair their fractured relationship, another set clashes, and a scorned man loses his cool as his past sins come back to haunt him. July sweeps are still going strong, which means the hit daytime drama is bringing fans a few twists to keep viewers glued to their television screens.

Imani and Amanda have words

For weeks now, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has had Nate (Sean Dominic) on the brain. Imani wants the hunky doctor all for herself, even though Nate’s happily living with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that with Elena out of town, Imani sets a trap for Nate. It’s a move that makes Lily (Christel Khalil) suspicious and angers Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

In the newest Y&R promo video, Amanda puts Imani in the hot seat. Amanda calls out her sister for pursuing Nate, especially as Elena is out of town.

It’s safe to say Amanda’s words will fall on deaf ears. Imani is used to getting what she wants; this time, that’s Nate.

Nick makes a decision about Newman Enterprises

There’s no question Nick (Joshua Morrow) has been struggling lately with whether he should return to the family business. Thanks to a little bit of helpful advice from Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick finally makes a decision.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is over the moon to learn that Nick’s ready to rejoin the business. She squeals with delight as Nick declares his return just might be permanent.

The news will no doubt make Victor (Eric Braeden) happy as he plans to reboot the company now that Ashland (Robert Newman) is out of the picture.

Ashland destroys a hotel room

Speaking of Ashland, something causes him to lose his cool and destroy a hotel room. Ashland rages as he turns over a small couch and throws a vase against the wall.

Although the video ends there, The Young and the Restless fans can expect more anger from the Locke-Ness monster. As for what causes this meltdown, fans will have to wait and see.

Perhaps it has something to do with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Ashland’s desire for them to join forces to take down Victor and Victoria. Whatever it is, Ashland is livid, and the aftermath won’t be pretty.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.