The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Suspicious Lily, Adam’s new deal, and Victor celebrates

Lily begins to question Imani’s real motives on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease its more of the same on the show with a little twist or two.

July sweeps are going strong, and Y&R remains focused on taking a couple of pivotal storylines to the next level, with two more starting to heat up. The Newman family drama remains front and center as plans to take down their enemies cause inner family turmoil.

It’s worth noting the January 6 committee hearings resume next week, and that could mean programming interruptions for The Young and the Restless.

Adam and Victor make power plays

The fallout of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seeking revenge on Ashland (Robert Newman) has a ripple effect on the Newman family. As Victor (Eric Braeden) celebrates defeating his enemy, Adam (Mark Grossman) contemplates reverting to his old ways.

When Victor reveals he’s thinking of a company reboot, things get more intense for the Newman clan. The idea prompts Victoria to make another bold move while Adam works overtime to ensure Sally (Courtney Hope) is protected regardless of his actions.

Amid all the company chaos, Nick (Joshua Morrow) shares a surprising announcement with his loved ones. Plus, Ashland may be down, but Y&R fans know better than to count him out as he steps up his latest revenge plan.

Lily is onto Imani

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has been warning Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) to steer clear of Nate (Sean Dominic) to no avail. Imani has her sights set on Nate and won’t let anyone, including his girlfriend Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Now that Elena is in Hawaii for a conference, Imani takes advantage and dupes Nate into an intimate dinner. Lily becomes suspicious of Imani’s motives and will let her colleague know she has her eye on her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

There are a couple of other people Lily should be watching too, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Victoria. Billy (Jason Thompson) affirms his bond with Victoria now that Ashland is out of the way, but he also continues to grow close to Chelsea.

When Chelsea begins a new venture, will it involve Billy and his podcast?

Diane on the brain

The other hot-button storyline on the hit daytime drama now remains Diane’s (Susan Walters) return to Genoa City. Diane pulls out all the stops at her new job to prove to Kyle (Michael Mealor) that she’s a changed woman.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) steps up her plot to take down Diane with a warning to Summer (Allison Lanier). Over with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she takes a new approach to dealing with Diane by creating an unexpected alliance with another Diane hater.

One person not into getting rid of Diane is Michael (Christian LeBlanc), who becomes irritated with his two friends and their revenge plotting. Nikki isn’t the only Newman pushing Michael’s buttons. Victor gives the lawyer a challenging assignment.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.