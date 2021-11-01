The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby’s heartbreak, Sharon lends an ear, and Victor and Ashley worry

Friends and family rally around Abby as deals with more devastating news about Chance. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal sad news that sends shockwaves through Genoa City, as one family deals with a heartbreaking loss.

It’s going to be a tear-jerker of a week on the hit CBS soap opera. Y&R fans will want to keep those tissues handy because the storyline of Chance (Donny Boaz) being presumed dead is bringing some outstanding performances.

Victor and Ashley step up for Abby

The latest promo video dropped by CBS reveals that Victor (Eric Braeden) reaches out to Sharon (Sharon Case) to help Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victor informs Sharon that there was an explosion at the safe house where Chance was staying. Sharon is shocked at the information.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tells Victor she is so worried about her daughter. The protective mama’s heart is breaking for Abby.

Victor declares they just have to help Abby get strong. Ashley simply wants to comfort Abby, and that’s exactly what she does when Abby breaks down in her arms.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nina (Tricia Cast) returns to town to find chaos at the Chancellor mansion. Nina admits to Abby in the previous Y&R preview video that Chance’s death didn’t seem real until that moment. Abby and Nina sob as they embrace in a hug.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Abby shares her fears with Sharon

Since Sharon is literally the only therapist in town, she listens as Abby shares her deepest fears and heartache about Chance.

Abby wonders how she will go on without her husband. She also crumbles while telling Sharon that baby Dominic will never know his father. While holding Chance’s wedding ring, Abby admits to Sharon that she’s so afraid.

Another person stepping up to be there for Abby is Devon (Bryton James), who intends to help with baby Dominic. Devon doesn’t say anything in the preview video. However, the look on Devon’s says it all as he watches Abby cradle her son close to her.

Devon is not only worried but unsure how he can help Abby. He also seems a little panicked and afraid too. After all, Chance was his friend too.

There is no shortage of people lining up to help Abby as she deals with the reality that her husband is likely dead. The good news about the storyline is that it appears the writers are setting things up for Chance to return with a new face, of course.

As for how long Abby will believe her husband is dead, hopefully not too long. Perhaps Chance’s homecoming will be just n time for the holiday season.

What do you think of Abby’s current storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.