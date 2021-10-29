The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby crumbles, Jack’s sage advice, and Nick makes amends

Nick extends an olive branch to Victoria in her time of need. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal heartache, regret, and fear are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s November sweeps time which means Y&R fans can expect lots of shocking moments, twists, turns, and a few romantic moments too. Kicking off the month in style, the soap opera has a week guaranteed to keep viewers talking all month long.

Abby crumbles over Chance

A desperate Abby (Melissa Ordway) crumbles when she doesn’t hear from Chance (Donny Boaz). Nina (Tricia Cast) returns ready to grieve Chance only to find chaos at the Chancellor mansion.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) work to help Abby face the truth. Helping their daughter prompts Ashley and Victor to reminisce about their past.

When he’s not helping Abby, Victor focuses on taking down Billy (Jason Thompson). The mustache steps up his plan.

Little does Victor know, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy get a surprise visitor that gives them the upper hand. However, Lily questions Billy’s latest tactic to defend themselves against Victor, causing another rift in their relationship.

Jack gives sage advice

It seems Jack (Peter Bergman) has become to go-to person for advice in Genoa City. First, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) opens up to him about the latest Newman family drama involving Victor, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Then Jack once again is a sounding board for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He gives Phyllis some tough love regarding her fleeting romance with Nick.

Nick wants to make amends

Speaking of Nick and Phyllis, they continue to dissect their relationship, which leads them to a life-changing decision.

Nick also extends an olive branch to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who’s hurting over Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) declining health and a grim prognosis.

Will Victoria lean on her brother or take her frustration out on him?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a confession to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), while Sharon (Sharon Case) shares a tender moment with Devon (Bryton James).

Meanwhile, Nikki continues to share her suspicions about Adam’s (Mark Grossman) claims he’s a changed man, and Sutton (Jack Landron) pushes Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) buttons ahead of his trial. Amanda finds a way to channel her anger into a positive place to get justice for her father.

All of this plus, Sally (Courtney Hope) does some research to get the lowdown on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who Sally sees as competition for Adam. Sally even grills Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) for details about her best friend, but Chloe sees right through her.

Another exciting week is coming up on the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.