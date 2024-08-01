The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan talks future of Deacon Sharpe

Seeing Sean Kanan back on The Bold and the Beautiful was a treat for long-time viewers.

He’s been on and off the CBS soap for 25 years, and his storylines have always been juicy. That hasn’t changed with his return.

As Deacon works overtime to get the Forresters and Logans to accept Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), he is coming to his own as the owner of Il Giardino. However, with the recent deaths at his restaurant, he is feeling the heat.

In the soap world, rumors are constantly circulating. It’s par for the course with the actors; most don’t even pay attention.

Deacon’s status on The Bold and the Beautiful has been talked about recently, especially with the mystery murders happening in his restaurant. Could he be the next target?

Here’s what Sean Kanan had to say about Deacon’s time on the CBS soap.

Will Deacon Sharpe be killed on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In an interview with Domenick Nati of The Domenick Nati Show, Sean Kanan talked about The Bold and the Beautiful and his character, Deacon Sharpe.

He isn’t going anywhere, at least not for now. Deacon is involved in a huge storyline, and his connection to the Logans and Forresters is a big deal. Sean revealed he ignores the rumors.

After 25 years with the show during his off-and-on stints, he is a pretty solid cast member. He is Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad, a product of the affair he had with her mom, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), while being married to her sister, Bridget (Ashley Jones).

What is Deacon up to on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Deacon is currently trying to figure out what happened to his friends, Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers).

They both died of drug overdoses in the restaurant. This happens just as Poppy (Romy Park) realizes Tom is working at Il Giardino, and he claims to be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Now, the restaurant owner has their deaths weighing heavily on his mind, and he is sure it was a deliberate move. Who did it, though? There are so many suspects, including his wife, Sheila.

There are still plenty of stories left to tell for Deacon, and with the speculation Hope is about to dive off the deep end, he may be tasked with managing the two important ladies in his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.