What’s wrong with Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Could The Bold and the Beautiful be foreshadowing an upcoming storyline with Hope (Annika Noelle) at the center?

Several clues have dropped that Hope isn’t exactly herself over the last several months.

Her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was out of character, especially after everything he did to her, and he kept her from Beth.

However, growing close to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and having a “crush” on him, as she described it to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), makes us wonder if something more is happening with the typically straight-laced Logan girl.

As the writers prepare for the sweeps months ahead, we can’t help but wonder if some of Hope’s behavior will be linked to a medical condition or something more.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here are a few suspicious things that have happened with Hope.

Hope’s headaches

The issues Hope mentioned about her headaches and their ongoing persistence in her life have raised a few red flags.

She chalked it up to stress and life, but Finn seemed concerned when they discussed it in his office. He’s been helping her get rid of them by using pressure points and massage.

Could this turn into another brain tumor storyline? The headaches are a huge clue that The Bold and the Beautiful writers have something more up their sleeves.

There was also the fainting at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment. While she was stunned to see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), there could have been more to things than met the eye.

Medical things are finicky in the soap world and sometimes have disastrous consequences.

Hope’s personality change on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope has always been a little timid and very adamant about not repeating the mistakes her mother made.

After all, she is the product of her mother’s affair with her sister’s husband. Brooke has always been the one to sleep around, and Hope vowed not to be like that.

However, she worried about becoming her mother, seemingly out of nowhere. That catapulted her into a relationship with Thomas, and now, she is fantasizing about Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband.

She has also begun to advocate for herself, which is new. No more taking anything from anyone — including Steffy. Hope is no longer the person she was even a few years ago.

Could the headaches and personality changes be correlated? We wouldn’t be surprised to find out something more is happening here.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.