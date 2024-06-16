The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is done with the Logans

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has hit her limit with the Logan women.

It’s a decades-long feud that has again made it to the center of the hit CBS soap.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) always feud over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and now, their daughters, Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle), are carrying on the tradition.

While Liam (Scott Clifton) used to be back and forth, Hope’s focus is on Steffy’s husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

As Ridge calls a meeting at Forrester, things get even more intense this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy refuses Ridge’s proposition

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw this coming a mile away when Ridge asked Brooke to take on a more significant role at Forrester.

Brooke’s Bedroom, a lingerie line that did well for the company, will also be relaunched. That was discussed last week, and while Steffy wasn’t thrilled, there wasn’t much to say.

Now, Steffy will speak up.

Ridge, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Brooke, Hope, and Steffy are all seated in the office. He announces he wants Brooke in an executive role at Forrester, and that was all it took for Steffy to speak up.

Steffy will not run the family company with Brooke Logan. The shock on Hope and Brooke’s face in the preview video was on point for the contention brewing among the women.

Brooke worries about Hope

With Brooke realizing just how interested in Finn Hope is, she tries to step in — again.

Hope admits that she has a crush after experiencing more daydreams about kissing Finn and hitting the sheets with him.

This will only cause more issues, likely because, eventually, it will come to fruition.

After being jilted by Liam’s choice to love two women and Steffy essentially running Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) out of town, Hope is again alone.

She knows she deserves better, and who else would treat her right and meet her needs besides Finn?

Not only would she get a decent man, but she would also be able to stick it to Steffy.

Brooke’s concern only grows as she talks to her daughter again, similar to how things happened with Thomas. If something happens between Finn and Hope, the ramifications could affect several people at Forrester and change relationships forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.