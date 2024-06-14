The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope continues to pine, Steffy rages, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that more of the same is on the way.

Two new storylines were moved to the forefront. Hope’s (Annika Noelle) thoughts about Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) new daughter continue to run the show.

After months of back and forth with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan), they seem backburnered. However, their relationship heavily influences what’s happening between Hope and Finn.

Who could forget the good old Forrester-Logan feud has been reignited?

For a while there was a truce, but with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feeling threatened (for good reason), she is ready to lay into Hope and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy wants a truce

After Li (Naomi Matsuda) conducted the DNA test proving Luna (Lisa Yamada) was Bill’s daughter, Poppy (Romy Park) wants to mend things with her sister.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy will catch Li in her office and offer to reconcile things. She wants a family, which includes her sister and nephew.

Finn accepts Luna and Poppy, but Li is cynical and mean. We suspect there is more to their issues than her opinion of Poppy and her behaviors.

Steffy doesn’t want Brooke at Forrester

With Steffy already on edge, adding Brooke to the mix as part of the head of the company doesn’t go over well.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants Brooke to sit at the table so he can return to designing again.

When they all sit down and Steffy learns about her dad’s intentions, she is beyond outraged. She insists Brooke doesn’t belong in a position at the “family company.”

However, it seems that’s precisely what happens, as long-term spoilers tease that the company will go to Monte Carlo in a few weeks to relaunch Brooke’s Bedroom, a line that Ridge wants to bring back.

Hope continues to want Finn

Despite the affair being only in her daydreams, things seem to take off with Hope and Finn in the coming weeks.

The more she is told to stay away, the more her desire grows. Brooke will scold her daughter next week, especially after her conversation with Steffy this week.

This is reminiscent of what happened with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), with the daydreams that move to reality.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.