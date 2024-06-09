The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A summer affair to remember

The Bold and the Beautiful went for it, and summer is coming in hot.

Several hints have been given about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) crossing the lines, and last week’s shows proved that is precisely what is happening.

These two have connected on the next level, from bonding over their dysfunctional parents to the bedroom.

Based on the previews for this week’s episodes, what started as a kiss at Forrester turns into Hope and Finn hitting the sheets (or the couch).

Reigniting the Logan and Forrester feud was inevitable as Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are the new versions of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen).

Here’s what to expect from upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episodes.

Finn and Hope cross the line

Hope and Finn crossed the line, sharing a kiss after a heated confrontation with Steffy.

The Logan and Forrester women love to share men. Liam (Scott Clifton) was the most recent between Steffy and Hope.

However, Brooke has slept with many men in town, including a father and son, her daughter’s husband, and her sister’s husband. The saying that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree may be true in this instance.

Steffy isn’t much better, though. Remember, at one point, she was unsure whether the baby she was carrying was Finn’s or Liam’s, and recently, the two have been leaning on each other.

Steffy wants Hope to stay away from Finn

Without knowing what is happening under her nose, Steffy already demands that Hope leave her husband alone.

She is so upset by their budding friendship that she talks to Brooke about it. Naturally, she doesn’t see anything wrong with it, which likely enrages Steffy even more.

Hope was happy with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and she will likely use Steffy butting in and pushing him to leave town as a reason she was vulnerable around Finn.

And after how Steffy talked to her husband in front of Hope, it seemed he didn’t like what he saw. He already feels pressured to ignore his feelings about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

How long will the affair go on before Steffy finds out the truth? Will the writers turn this into Hope falling pregnant with Finn’s child? What will Liam do with the news?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.