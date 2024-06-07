The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope and Finn hit the sheets as Steffy worries

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more drama is on the way.

May sweeps are gone, but the storylines are moving full steam ahead.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity drama is solved, with Bill (Don Diamont) being her father. We thought the writers were going another route, but based on the feedback they got when they teased it, they likely went with Bill instead.

Relationships are also being tested, especially regarding the Logans and Forresters.

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) decision to support Finn (Tanner Novlan) against Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wishes has turned into something so much more.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope turns into Brooke

Let’s be honest; we saw this coming from a mile away.

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful revealed Finn and Hope shared a kiss, but next week, it goes much further.

Steffy was right to be concerned about Finn and Hope spending time together, as they end up in bed next week.

Hope was concerned about turning into Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and it seems she is recreating the feud between her mother and Taylor (Krista Allen).

Next week, Steffy will confront Brooke about Hope spending time with Finn. This will not go over well, as both the Logan women think Steffy is specifically targeting Hope.

However, Steffy has good reason to worry, especially after Hope and Finn hop into bed together.

Will Katie get jealous over Bill’s new family?

What happened to Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) potential relationship? It seems to have been forgotten as the last few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful had Katie seemingly worried about Bill and his situation.

Bill and Poppy (Romy Park) will likely take things to the next level, leaving Katie in the dust. She hasn’t been on screen much, and when she returned, it was all about Bill.

Next week, Katie will visit Bill and Poppy, and jealousy may rear its ugly head. Why should Poppy get the version of Bill that Katie has wanted since their relationship began? Now, their son will have a big sister after being surrounded by only older brothers his entire life.

As relationships change next week, expect there to be added drama with the affair between Finn and Hope.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.