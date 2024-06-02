The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li confronts Poppy and Hope stands up to Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tensions are high.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity has been discussed for months. Now, Poppy (Romy Park) seems to believe Bill (Don Diamont) could be her dad, and we finally get some movement.

Hope For the Future is hanging on by a thread — literally. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is all too happy to confront Hope (Annika Noelle) about her failing line.

Relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful are rocky. Marriages have cracks, and unresolved feelings have begun resurfacing.

May sweeps wrapped up, but the writers are already preparing for a July to remember.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope has enough of Steffy

Hope has come out of her shell over the last few months.

Her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) brought out something in her that allowed her to speak up for herself, and she’s ready to fight for what she wants.

The confrontation between her and Steffy began last week when the Forrester heir revealed Hope’s line should be cut.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview, Hope stands up for herself. She tells Steffy she is tired of the disrespect she shows the Logans.

From there, we imagine more words are said, and the feud continues to grow.

Steffy isn’t happy that Hope has been friendly with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and offered him a place to vent about his feelings. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is his birth mother, and he is torn between cutting her off completely, as Steffy demands, or keeping a relationship with her.

Li busts in on the paternity test

Bill has agreed to do a paternity test to determine if he is Luna’s father.

And while viewers initially believed Bill was her father based on their one night together, we think there is more to the story.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has clearly expressed her thoughts on Poppy and her behaviors. At one point, she was living with Li, which raised questions about whether her husband could have fathered Luna.

She kept Poppy and Luna away from her and Finn, raising questions.

When she busts in on the paternity test party, Poppy looks horrified. What bombshell will Li drop on Bill and Luna when she tears her sister apart?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.