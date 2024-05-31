The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge propositions Brooke, Hope confronts Steffy, and paternity drama

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that more of the same will happen as May sweeps officially wrap up.

It’s been a bit of a lackluster sweeps period, but the revelation that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was alive seemed to be the highlight.

Sheila’s survival shocked everyone in Los Angeles and some in Genoa City and reignited the feud between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Another paternity drama is amped up, with the writers backpedaling on Bill (Don Diamont) not being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) dad. They may have changed their minds, or Poppy (Romy Park) wants her daughter to feel better after what happened with the “special” mints.

Relationships are being tested, and some may not survive. There is a fine line between dishonesty and disrespect and what is acceptable and what isn’t.

Here’s what The Bold and the Beautiful viewers can expect next week.

Hope stands up to Steffy

The feud between Hope and Steffy has amplified since Sheila and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wedding.

With Steffy trying to cut Hope For the Future out of Forrester, Hope is amped up to fight for her line.

Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) departure has dampened the team’s efforts, and they have been scrambling to replace him. With that comes losses, which Steffy uses to push Hope out of the company.

However, that could be an issue when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) propositions Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to help him and Steffy run Forrester. She will go to the end of the Earth to fight for Hope, especially regarding her line.

Paternity drama

We have been waiting for Li (Naomi Matsuda) to go head-to-head with Poppy, and next week seems to be when everything explodes.

Poppy now believes that Bill could be Luna’s father. Whether she is lying or it is a real possibility remains to be seen.

A paternity test will take place next week, but not before Li gets to have her say in things.

She has accused Poppy of being a gold digger, and if Bill ends up being Luna’s father, that would solidify her thoughts — at least in her mind.

Bill and Luna are ready to find out if they are father and daughter and accept the changes that will accompany the results either way.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.