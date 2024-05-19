The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Sheila get her happily ever after?

The Bold and the Beautiful is wrapping up sweeps month with a wedding.

Nothing says blushing bride like a black wedding dress and a homeless man marrying you, right?

Il Giardino is the place to be next week as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) seal the deal with a wedding.

Last week, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Finn (Tanner Novlan) about her dad’s request. He wants the doctor there to stand beside him as he marries his birth mother.

Finn and Hope have much to consider, and the people in their lives won’t be as supportive as they might hope.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila walks down the aisle

Finding Sheila barely alive in the warehouse was a twist of fate no one saw coming.

After seeing 10 toes in the crematorium, Deacon never gave up hope, and now he will marry the woman he saved.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases Sheila and Deacon’s wedding day.

Set at Il Giardino, Sheila is seen in a black dress as Deacon stands at a makeshift altar. The person marrying them is none other than the homeless man Deacon and Finn spoke to while looking for Sheila. He is the one who pointed to the building where they found her.

Will Finn and Hope show up for Deacon and Sheila?

Hope makes compelling arguments for Finn to have Sheila in his life. However, he knows it won’t fly with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

She is dead set on not having Sheila in their lives, and with good reason. She tried to kill them both, and that is something she will never forgive or forget.

Adding Hope to cheer Finn on is another obstacle. It seems the writers are testing the waters with a Hope/Finn pairing, and honestly, we are kind of here for it. Shaking things up in Los Angeles would be good, especially since it’s been more of the same lately.

Look for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to have an opinion about whether Hope attends Deacon and Sheila’s wedding. They won’t be happy to learn it’s happening, let alone that Hope is considering attending.

Will this finally be the happily ever after Sheila has been after for decades?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the wedding drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.