The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is over ‘sick’ and ‘twisted’ Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful may have fooled everyone in Los Angeles, but viewers know that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) isn’t any different.

Killing her off would have been too easy, especially with the cracks they already put in the Sinn marriage.

Those cracks will only continue to shift with Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) newfound admiration for his birth mother.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is beside herself after learning Sheila is alive and watching Finn’s reaction to the news as he brags about his birth mom.

As Deacon (Sean Kanan) prepares to marry Sheila, things will get more complicated.

Here’s what’s happening between Steffy and Sheila this week.

Steffy confronts Sheila

We’d expect nothing less from Steffy than confronting the woman who nearly killed her and her husband at point-blank range.

After the initial shock and disgust wear off, the fashion heir is ready to confront Finn’s birth mother, so she heads to Deacon’s apartment.

In the preview footage for this week, Steffy is shown confronting Sheila, and she isn’t taking it easy on her.

She tells her the “sick, twisted tie that you have to Finn — it ends today.”

Steffy didn’t mince words, but what Sheila says will determine what happens next, and it won’t be good.

Sheila is back to her scheming and evil ways

Despite being newly back from the dead, Sheila is still the same villainess she has always been.

She proved that true when she “surprised” Li (Naomi Matsuda) at the hospital. It was a perfectly laid plan once she learned she was the doctor in the ER.

While Deacon may have thought it was something to laugh at and brushed it off, it showed she is more determined than ever to ensure no one stands in the way of her budding relationship with Finn.

To make matters worse, Deacon plans to marry Sheila quickly. He discusses it with Hope (Annika Noelle), who seems to be working through her issues with Sheila and sticking by her dad (and Finn).

Hope drops the bombshell on Finn, saying her dad wants him to be his best man. It seems that the doctor isn’t overly eager to jump at the offer, but he doesn’t immediately turn her down either.

Will Steffy get through to Sheila? Will Finn agree to stand next to Deacon on his wedding day?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.