The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Marriage trouble and surprises

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease things get even more intense than they already are.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) resurrection will turn things upside down and cause cracks in relationships that may not be repaired.

There have been rumblings about new couples and old lovers rekindling, which has been teased on screen recently.

Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) belief Sheila was alive caused tension in the Sinn marriage, and with Finn (Tanner Novlan) revealing the truth to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), all signs point to a crumbling marriage.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been supportive of her dad and Finn. Will she swoop in to save the day as the Logans and Forresters grapple with Sheila Carter running around Los Angeles?

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

As Steffy grapples with the reality that Sheila is alive, she also has to deal with Finn and his newfound affection for his birth mother.

Friday’s cliffhanger ended with Steffy terrified as she realized her worst nightmare had come true. She didn’t kill Sheila, and now the woman who nearly killed her and Finn is back from the dead.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will head to Deacon’s apartment to confront Sheila. She will warn her to stay away from Finn, but it won’t be heard. Instead, it’s likely to push her even closer to Finn.

This will lead to strain in the Sinn marriage, and when Finn needs someone to lean on, it will be Hope.

And speaking of the Logan lady, she will visit the good doctor. Deacon wants him to be his best man when he marries Sheila and recruits his daughter to do his bidding.

Another who’s the daddy storyline approaches

After a few weeks with less Luna (Lisa Yamada), she returns next week.

Things between her and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) are strained after she admitted to sleeping with Zende (Delon de Metz).

Naturally, The Bold and the Beautiful writers will throw a pregnancy into this mess, as Luna takes a pregnancy test next week.

While the results are unknown, the fact that this is happening increases the suspicion that it will be positive.

Luna will be forced to decide what to do, not knowing whether RJ or Zende is the father of her unborn child.

Will it be RJ or Zende? Our money is on the latter as a happily ever after in soaps is rare.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.