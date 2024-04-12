The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon searches for a connection and RJ punches Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease it’s more of the same as May sweeps creep up.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death, or rather non-death, has been tormenting Deacon (Sean Kanan) since he saw ten toes in the incinerator.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) situation will also be front and center as things at Forrester change, and she moves to work harder for Hope (Annika Noelle) alongside Zende (Delon de Metz).

With the writing on the wall for Hope and Finn (Tanner Novlan) getting more acquainted and lines being blurred, Deacon and his claims that Sheila is alive become a big part of the story.

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) has been sniffing around Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and we already know where that will head.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon continues to spiral as everyone worries

Watching Sheila being put into the incinerator has spooked Deacon. At least, that’s what everyone around him believes.

Steffy isn’t too happy that he planted the seed that Sheila could be alive in Finn’s head, and she lets him know as much next week.

Hope is concerned about her dad, too. She hasn’t allowed him to spend much time with Beth, but that all changes next week when she and Liam agree to allow him to be a part of their daughter’s life.

Deacon takes it upon himself to follow up on a lead to prove he isn’t losing his mind. Will he find the connection to Sugar (Kimberlin Brown)?

Everyone else thinks Deacon is losing his mind, so he is determined to prove that it wasn’t Sheila who died.

Also, watch for another visit from Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman).

The fallout from Luna’s confession

Friday’s show left much to be desired regarding Luna confessing her one-night stand with Zende.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) will confront his cousin about sleeping with his girlfriend. Expect a heavy punch to be thrown at Forrester when RJ finds Zende there.

Spoilers tease that mid-week will feature a heartbroken Luna getting comforted by her mom. Poppy (Romy Park) is the one who caused this mess, but she isn’t the one who has to pay for what happened.

Is this the end for RJ and Luna?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.