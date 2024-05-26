The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy’s revenge against Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal another Logan and Forrester war that is coming, and it should surprise no one.

For months now, the writers have been setting the stage for an all-out battle between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

First, Hope’s relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) reignited their feud, and Steffy came for her former nemesis.

Now, Steffy isn’t happy with Hope being in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) ear about the not-so-dead Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap reveals Steffy’s out for revenge and her plan is to hit Hope where it hurts.

While the footage certainly focuses on the latest Hope and Steffy fight, it also teases the next step for a couple that has been MIA for a while.

Steffy takes revenge on Hope

The fallout of Finn staying at Sheila and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wedding is firing on all cylinders on the daytime drama. Steffy rages at the news, and her husband isn’t the only one feeling her wrath.

Over at Forrester Creations, Hope, Steffy, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gather as Steffy drops a bomb. Steffy wants to end Hope For The Future, and the news doesn’t sit well with Brooke, who rushes to defend her daughter.

Brooke points out Steffy’s decision has nothing to do with the company. Even though Steffy defends her decision, everyone knows it’s just her way of getting revenge.

Will Ridge side with his wife or his daughter regarding Hope For The Future?

Whoever he chooses, one thing is for sure. The new war between their daughters is going to wreak havoc on Bridge.

Bill and Poppy move forward

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that several characters are back on the scene after being off the canvas for weeks.

In the footage, we see Poppy (Romy Park) expressing her love for Bill (Don Diamont). Their relationship seems to have moved along quite quickly off-screen because Bill wants them to take the next step.

Dollar Bill is known for jumping into relationships and marriage fast, and all signs point to this happening with Poppy, too.

Will Popp and Bill follow in Deacon and Sheila’s footsteps and get married?

