The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang is prepared to win Daytime Emmy

The Daytime Emmys are upon us, which means high fashion and high nerves for those nominated.

Katherine Kelly Lang has played Brooke Logan since the series’ inception in 1987. Although she’s had several top-notch storylines throughout the years, she has yet to win a Daytime Emmy.

The Bold and the Beautiful has two Lead Actress nominees, with Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) standing beside her on-screen mother. The Lead Actor category holds John McCook for portraying Eric Forrester, and he’s our pick to sweep the category.

With the big awards happening this weekend, many of the nominees and presenters have spent time preparing for a weekend to remember.

Many of the nominees are likely thinking about who they would thank should they win the award, and Katherine Kelly Lang is in that boat.

She has not only prepared a speech, but she has also been practicing how she will deliver it.

Katherine Kelly Lang has Daytime Emmy speech ready

While speaking with PEOPLE during an event earlier this week, Katherine Kelly Lang admitted to having prepared a Daytime Emmy speech.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress told the publication, “I knew I had to. I’m not very good at speeches. I don’t love speaking in front of people. I’m an actress, but I like being in front of a camera, not in front of a bunch of people. But in case. You never know what’s going to happen, so you should be prepared.”

No one would have guessed that about the beautiful blonde who commands the screen whenever she appears.

The Bold and the Beautiful star was ‘very shocked’ to be nominated

Katherine Kelly Lang couldn’t have been too shocked, though. After all, she is the one who submits her scenes to be considered for nomination.

The Bold and the Beautiful star said, “I didn’t expect it. I’m very picky when it comes to scenes that I submit, and sometimes I don’t submit, and I just don’t bother to submit for the Emmys. And in fact, this year, I didn’t want to.”

She has had several good scenes on The Bold and the Beautiful this year. However, she also knocked it out of the park years prior and never won.

There is still competition this year, but Katherine Kelly Lang could pull out a win. It could be her Susan Lucci moment, and make it one for the books!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. The Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS.