Daytime Emmy predictions: Who will win the soap awards in 2024?

It’s almost time for The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which occur this Friday.

The show will air on CBS so daytime fans can see who takes home the coveted awards first-hand.

In April, the Daytime Emmy nominations gave soap fans a lot to talk about, especially when it came to Dick Van Dyke’s historic nomination.

As the award ceremony draws near, we think it’s time to predict who will win in the soap categories.

To be honest, every single nominee deserves to be a winner, but only one will take home the statue on Friday night.

Here’s who we think will win the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Who will take home the acting awards at the Daytime Emmys?

Finola Hughes, as Anna Devane on General Hospital, is our pick for Lead Actress. General Hospital fans know Finola turned in killer performances when Anna shot Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and was betrayed by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

As Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, John McCook should be a shoe for the Lead Actor. Eric nearly dying proved why John has become a soap legend, giving a performance that left viewers in tears daily.

We think Courtney Hope, as Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless, will win the Supporting Actress award. Sally’s loss of baby Ava allowed Courtney to dig into juicy material, and Courtney hit it out of the park with her performance.

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford on General Hospital is our choice for Supporting Actor. Marshall’s mental health struggle and misdiagnosis had Robert shining like the star he is. Plus, Marshall gives the best advice.

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of our Lives will hands down win for guest performance. All the other actors/actresses are deserving, but his historic nomination and legendary actor status make him a given for the award, and he deserves it at age 98.

Who will win in the soap non-acting categories at the Daytime Emmys?

Our pick for the Daytime Drama Series is a toss-up between General Hospital or The Bold and the Beautiful. The latter will probably win because of the Eric storyline, which impacted everyone on the show, bringing vets and newbies together.

Based on various events in Port Charles last year, General Hospital also comes out on top in writing and directing.

Be sure to tune in on Friday to determine if our predictions are correct.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards air on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.