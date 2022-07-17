The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Mike turn Sheila in?

Will Mike turn on Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful? Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) days could be numbered.

With Finn (Tanner Novlan) coherent and fighting against her, Sheila is left to figure out how to reign him in and what her next move will be.

It’s been months since Finn “died,” so no one is looking for him. He knows that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks he is gone forever, so he wants to return to her and prove that their love withstood the test of death.

However, there is a complication when Mike (Ken Hanes) has an attack of conscience.

As the investigation into what happened to Sheila and how she escaped closes in on him, Mike will have to decide the right move for him.

Will Mike lead Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to Sheila?

Finn puts up a fight

Things between Sheila and Finn are tense at best. She drugged him after he called her crazy — a move that could prove deadly if he doesn’t settle down.

Finn continues to fight back against Sheila and her delusions. She asks him why he doesn’t trust her, but the answer she gets isn’t one that she was expecting.

In her mind, she saved his life. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Sheila was forced to care for him after she killed Li (Naomi Matsuda), who was the one who nursed Finn almost back to life.

Mike is cornered

Brooke had a lightbulb moment when Detective Baker (Dan Martin) mentioned Guthrie as the officer in charge when Sheila went missing.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Mike in the interrogation room with Det. Baker, Brooke, and Ridge. They all have questions about the night Sheila escaped and want to know where she is hiding.

It’s clear they know he is involved, but will Mike give up Sheila and Finn, or will he continue to pretend he doesn’t know where she is at?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Mike will worry that Sheila could hurt someone else as she spirals out of control. He has a chance to tell the truth about everything, but will it be enough to make him turn on Sheila?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.