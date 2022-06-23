Is Li dead on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Li was involved in a fiery crash on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were shocked as a fiery crash ended the episode.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has no limits, and Li (Naomi Latsuda) learned that lesson the hard way.

After the escapee learned the doctor was calling authorities, she lost it. That led to the chain of events that unfolded and left viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Does Li die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wonder if Li will make it after she plunged into the water after a fiery crash.

Li was able to escape the clutches of Sheila at her home but ran into issues when she was able to get a car and chase the doctor as she attempted to get to safety.

Despite her attempts to lose her, Sheila caught up to her and forced her into the water after a fiery crash.

After seeing Li enter the water, Sheila got out of her car to watch as the car sank. Does this mean it is the end of the road for Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) adoptive mother?

Death seems to be the only option at this point. It looks like that is exactly what the writers had in mind.

Is Naomi Matsuda leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

According to She Knows Soaps, Naomi Matsuda’s time on The Bold and the Beautiful is over. Li will indeed die, leaving Sheila with more blood on her hands.

This brings to light plenty of questions. Who will care for Finn? Will anyone notice that Li is missing? How long will Sheila get away with being on the run?

Finn fluttered his eyes and awoke for a brief few seconds earlier this week, which means he will eventually wake up. He wasn’t saved from being dead to die again, especially with how the writers did it.

Speculation is that he will regain consciousness and believe that Sheila is his mother. He will have no recollection of Li, and Sheila will keep him away from those who are mourning him, including Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sheila is still upset with the Forresters, and this is the best revenge.

Unfortunately, it is the end of the road for Naomi Matsuda in the role of Li Finnegan. She went out in a fiery crash, and hopefully, that’s just the beginning of the undoing of Sheila Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.