The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter makes a big move and Sheila is a threat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease big surprises are in store for the CBS soap.

With relationships hanging in the balance and psycho Sheila Carter on the loose, there’s so much packed into the upcoming episodes.

Who will the secrets and lies affect?

Carter makes a big move

Carter’s (Victor Saint-Lawrence) life is falling apart at the seams. He can’t seem to shake his feelings for Quinn (Rena Sofer), so instead, he jumps into something with Paris (Diamond White) again.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) already talked to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the situation, and while he was grilling Carter, Taylor (Krista Allen) arrived. They haven’t circled back yet, but Carter will confess something to his friend next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will it be that he still loves Quinn or something else?

Speaking of that something else, Carter will propose to Paris. It comes out of left field, but with how she feels about him, it may not matter. Grace and Carter will have words again, too. It’s a never-ending circle between Paris’ mom and her love interest.

Sheila’s rampage

Sheila learned that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still alive, which isn’t good for anyone. She’s been sitting in jail for a murder she didn’t commit, and no one knows otherwise.

Spoilers tease that Sheila and Li (Naomi Matsuda) get into an altercation, but this might be a tough match for the psycho biological mom. Li isn’t going to take it lying down, and she is determined to fight. Spoilers tease that something shocks Li and Sheila, but could it be someone?

Other Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

While the main storylines will take over most of the time, some other moments are slated for the week ahead.

Quinn will talk to Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He hasn’t been seen on screen in quite some time. Viewers were convinced that he and Flo (Katria Bowden) just disappeared into the soap black hole, never to be heard from again. Will Quinn confide her relationship woes to her son?

Ridge worries about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) after learning that Sheila escaped. Will he run to inform her and rekindle their romance as they bond over the situation at hand? With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes) out of town, he only has to worry about the two loves of his life and what Sheils could do to them.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.