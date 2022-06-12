The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila escapes

Li isn’t backing down on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a tense week ahead.

Things on the CBS soap have been rocky for months, with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) presence in town causing turmoil for several couples and their families.

Everyone thought they were safe with Sheila behind bars, but that’s about to change.

Sheila escapes on The Bold and the Beautiful

A good villain is nothing if not crafty. That’s exactly how Sheila is written on The Bold and the Beautiful, and this week, everyone learns the hard way.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Sheila’s escape, and the preview video confirms it.

When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) learn that Sheila is missing, they go into panic mode. They are thankful that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is out of the country with Kelly and Hayes, but that doesn’t alleviate their fear.

There is concern about Li (Naomi Matsuda) when she doesn’t answer Ridge and Taylor’s call to warn her. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was also a victim of Sheila’s evil deeds, so she better what her step too.

Sheila confronts Li

After Li goes to the jail to confront Sheila about her misdeeds against Finn (Tanner Novlan), Sheila is fired up. She doesn’t want to hear about her mistake with her son, and the woman who raised him coming to rub it in made things worse.

Li is her number one target, and this week, the two come face to face outside in the free world. Sheila tracks Li down and confronts her about the conversation they had earlier.

The problem with this is Li has been hiding Finn for months. He is alive and hooked up to all those machines, but no one knows he survived — except Li. Steffy and the kids already mourned his loss, believing he had died. Taylor and Ridge suffered alongside their daughter, and the extended support they received was incredible.

After they cannot reach Li in the wake of Sheila’s escape, will Ridge and Taylor go looking for her? This seems probable, mainly because the soap rumor mill believes Taylor will discover Finn is alive and be upset that Li kept it from Steffy, and she left town to deal with her grief.

How will this play out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.